ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Awaiting the ECB meeting and the US CPI data

Forex news for Asia trading on Thursday 10 June 2021

A mixed set of results across major forex rates today with declines (very small) for EUR/USD and USD/JPY resulting in EUR/JPY being a loser (a small range only for this too). Cable is ever so slightly higher, as is kiwi and USD/CAD.

News flow was light and did not impact FX rates to much extent at all. The same for data flow.

China's Commerce Minister and his US counterpart spoke on a call, the Chinese readout of the call was that the two sought to further cooperate on trade, investment, and on settling their differences effectively. There was no game-changing announcement on the call. The yuan moved higher after news of the call hit. While on China, the Australian Prime Minister says Chinese tariffs on Australian wine are being referred to the World Trade Organisation.

US Senator Warred did a Bloomberg TV interview in which she expressed a desire for crypto regulation. This did not blunt the BTC rally too much though.

Regional equities (Japan, China, Australia) added on some gains.

BTC rally:



