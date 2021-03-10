ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD a touch higher

Forex news for Asia trading for Wednesday 10 March 2021

The USD found some strength during the timezone so far with a rise in UST yields helping it along. Major FX is weaker pretty much across the board in not-large ranges.

On the central bank front we had a speech and Q&A from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe today in which he reiterated his emphasis on the importance of wage growth as a key to monetary policy, growth that he is not expecting too much from until the jobless rate is at 4% or lower. This, in turn, will help inflation meet the RBA's 2% target. AUD/USD was more impacted by USD strength than Lowe today.

Stock market indexes in China opened higher but immediately lost some ground, leading to further weakness in 'risk' sentiment. China stocks soon recovered though and as I post the Shanghai Composite is up circa 0.7% and HK's Hang Seng up 0.4% and change. China's CPI for February data showed consumer-level deflation still but producer price levels rising at their fastest in more than 2 years.

Bitcoin jumped above US$55K to a high just shy of $56K but did not sustain up there and is sub $54K as I post.

Shanghai Composite:



