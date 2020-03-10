ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: A slightly better mood in Asia today

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 10 March 2020

There were recovery moves in stock markets during the session here and losses for the yen. Confounding the explanation that it was an improvement in risk sentiment were falls for AUD and NZD (EUR and GBP dropped somewhat also).

Yields on US Treasuries moved higher, indicating a diminution of fear - the yield move provided some support to the USD. Yields elsewhere also stabilised and gained a little.

Early in the session we had Italy announce a lock down for the entire country (see bullets above).

It was followed soon after buy what was the dhe dominant piece of news of the session, an announcement that there will be a briefing from the US administration on Tuesday (US time, I do not have the specific time as yet) outlining the economic relief package to be offered up. A payroll tax cut is one of the options being discussed.

Later we had Japan announce a second set of government stimulus measures would be forthcoming from there.

USD/JPY rallied strongly, up 150 points into the Tokyo fix which capped it for a few hours. Since then the gains have extended to session highs circa 103.70 as I post.









A visit to Wuhan by China's President Xi was a further positive for sentiment, if Xi is there its a good sign the situation in China is getting better.

Data flow was not a focus although I will mention a weak result for NZ business confidence and weakness also in Australian consumer and business confidence reports today. Also from NZ - RBNZ Governor Orr spoke on preparations for unconventional policy (if needed, says not so at this stage).

Regional equities: