ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: GBP/JPY higher

Forex news for Asia trading on Monday 10 May 2021

US pipeline news (read from the bottom for the chronological order of posts):

US pipeline cyberattack - Valero Energy charter an oil products tanker for storage in the Gulf Coast

US government declared a state of emergency over fuel pipeline cyber-attack

Goldman Sachs on the Colonial Pipeline gasoline network shut down - brief disruption

Sunday evening US Gasoline futures jump higher after huge US east coast pipeline shutdown

Weekend - US fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline cyberattack forced shutdown of its fuel network

Other:

GBP opened little changed in the early hours of Monday here but soon caught a bid. Scottish weekend elections were the focus heading into the weekend and the results leave a potential independence referendum in question ahead. Cable has topped out just above 1.4040 on the session here.

USD/JPY traded higher on the session also, retracing a portion of the plunge that followed the US nonfarm payroll report on Friday. USD/JPY registered a high just over 108.90 so far for the session in Asia.

Thus GBP/JPY was a solid gainer on the day. Moves for other major FX were more subdued.

That was not the case in commodities though. Iron ore, steel rebar rocketed higher, limit up in China. Dalian hog futures dropped.

In oil markets (oil products really) the news was of a cyber attack shutting down a major network of pipelines responsible for supplying around 50% of US east coast gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

On the data front the focus was Australian business confidence and conditions both hitting record highs. Also from Australia were retail sales data, April and Q1, both just a little on the disappointing side (see bullets above). AUD/USD is little net changed on the day so far.

In the crypto space BTC traded higher on Monday Asia time, as did DOGE (after dropping over the weekend on Elon Musk's 'Saturday Night Live' appearance).

Regional equities:

Japan's Nikkei +0.8%, Topix +1%

China's Shanghai Composite +0.25%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng -0.09%

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 +1.05%

DOGE:



