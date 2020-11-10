ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: yen recoups some of its Monday fall

Forex news for Asia trading for Tuesday 10 November 2020

USD/JPY was a notable mover in the Asian morning dropping more than 60 points from its Monday US-time high. Compared to its Monday rally of over 2 big figures the drop is not impressive but nevertheless, for Asia this is a decent move. US equity index futures dropped away during the session also here.

Its tempting to attribute the move to 'risk off' (falling equities, rising yen) but currencies largely held their own against the USD; EUR, GBP, AUD and NZD not really falling away.

On the coronavirus vaccine front it was a little mixed. An Eli Lilly treatment (not a vaccine) received Emergency Use Approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, but on the other hand the trial of the Chinese vaccine candidate from Sinovac was halted in Brazil due to a death. Note that the testing laboratory in Brazil said the death was unrelated to the vaccine so its not entirely clear what has played out in this situation. We await further details.

On the data front the items of note:

Inflation in China (October) came in lower than expected at both consumer and producer levels (deflation for PPI continues).

In Australia the latest business survey (National Australia Bank survey) showed improvement for both business confidence and conditions. The improvement did not show up in AUD, its not a lot changed on the session.

The People's Bank of China cranked up the value of the onshore yuan again today at the mid-rate setting, setting the CNY at its highest since June of 2018.