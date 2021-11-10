ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: China PPI hits its highest ever

Forex news for Asia trading on Wednesday 10 November 2021

Lower US stock markets on Tuesday were a negative input for regional shares here in Asia; Japan, China and Hong Kong all down on the session so far.

The data focus for the session was on Chinese October inflation, both CPI and PPI. These rose sharply, above September rates and above central estimates. The CPI hit its highest y/y since September last year while the PPI hit its highest ever (the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS began this data series in 1996). For the PPI the NBS cited the usual suspects of tight supply in energy and materials.

Federal Reserve St. Louis President Bullard spoke on Tuesday US time. His comments did not attract wide media coverage, reporting only becoming available in the early Asia hours. There is more in the bullets above but the main takeaway is he sees 2 Federal Open Market Committee rate hikes in 2022 (the usual caveats apply). This is something to be aware of as Europe and the US become active. Languid Asian markets have done little with it.

Asia FX has been mainly tightly rangebound with little net change across the majors.

Offshore yuan rangebound also:



