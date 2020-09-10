ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Small drift up for EUR, ECB due later today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 10 September 2020 

Its a big session up on Thursday during EU/UK time with the ECB meeting (followed by President Lagarde's press conference) as well as an extraordinary meeting of EU-UK Joint Committee where the Union will seek clarification from the UK on their intentions on the Withdrawal Agreement.

Ahead of this the euro added on a few point within a small range here on the day while cable is barely changed. Other currencies were subdued also, tight ranges prevailing across the major pairs.

News flow was light, although we did get those few Brexit trade-talk related headlines crossing. 

