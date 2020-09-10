ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Small drift up for EUR, ECB due later today
Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 10 September 2020
- Asia FX intervention reported
- Gold to consolidate, higher time frame trend is still higher
- Australia's largest population state NSW - government in 'turmoil' over withdrawal of support
- South Korea - "first time a non-European nation sold euro-denominated bonds with a negative yield"
- Want to know what's going on with CAD? Read this.
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.8331 (vs. yesterday at 6.8423)
- FX option expiries for Thursday September 10 at the 10am NY cut
- Australia consumer inflation expectations for September: 3.1% (prior 3.3%)
- A four point ECB preview (#4 is EUR jawboning)
- Goldman Sachs says there could be a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the end of October
- ECB monetary policy meeting preview
- Japan Core Machinery Orders for July: +6.3% m/m (vs. expected 2.0%)
- Brexit - UK Times says EU sees UK PM Johnson now deliberately sabotaging trade negotiations
- ECB monetary policy meeting Thursday 10 September 2020 - what to watch for the euro
- UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for August 44% y/y (vs. expected 25%)
- New Zealand - Card Spending for August, Retail -7.9% m/m (prior1.2%)
- ICYMI - Six Chinese citizens have been either denied re-entry to Australia, or left.
- UBS say again they have a positive outlook on the oil price
- Coronavirus - Citi is bringing (a limited number of) staff back into New York offices
- Brexit: Confirmed - EU, UK to meet on Thursday 10 September 2020
- Brexit update - European Union is considering legal action against the UK
- Trade ideas thread - Thursday 10 September 2020
- US State Dept. says has revoked more than 1,000 Chinese nationals' visas
- Private oil data shows a build in headline crude oil inventory
- Brexit - US' Pelosi - No way US-UK trade deal will pass Congress if Good Friday accord undermined
- Late slump tarnishes big bounce in US equity markets
Its a big session up on Thursday during EU/UK time with the ECB meeting (followed by President Lagarde's press conference) as well as an extraordinary meeting of EU-UK Joint Committee where the Union will seek clarification from the UK on their intentions on the Withdrawal Agreement.
Ahead of this the euro added on a few point within a small range here on the day while cable is barely changed. Other currencies were subdued also, tight ranges prevailing across the major pairs.
News flow was light, although we did get those few Brexit trade-talk related headlines crossing.