ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Awaiting the US inflation data due Wednesday

Forex news for Asia trading on Wednesday 11 August 2021

Morning trade in Asia saw a stronger US dollar but minor moves for currencies only. USD/JPY was a bit of a stand out amongst a lacklustre bunch, trading up towards 110.70 and its highest for a month. Its subsequently blipped back towards 110.60. USD/CHF tested to above 0.9230 and its US Tuesday high but has also come back, circa 0.9220. A small range also for EUR/USD, which is net a little higher on the session. GBP, AUD and NZD are all not a lot net changed. Ditto for USD/CAD.

Regional equities, too, have not done a lot. APAC has largely sat on its hands awaiting data from the US later Wednesday; July CPI will be the latest clue for the Federal Reserve as it ponders taper.

Oil is down a little, demand worries once again a niggle on traders' minds with New Zealand imposing restrictions on travel from Indonesia and Fiji. Gold had inched a little higher, back above $1730.