ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Japan, China holidays keep FX subdued

Forex news for Asia trading for Thursday 11 February 2021

Japanese markets were closed for a holiday today while China too shut for the first day of the long break, China is out now until 18 February. The Lunar New Year holiday will see Singapore and Hong Kong shut tomorrow, Friday 12 February. Liquidity will thus remain thinner than normal.

News and data flow was very light and non-impactful. About the only item of much note for markets was the phone call between Presidents of the US and China, Biden and Xi. Check out the bullets above for more but in brief the points of contention we are all familiar with, trade, unfair economic practices, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan were raised and discussed. Hopes were expressed for a more constructive relationship to come.

For the major currencies we've had small ranges only.

Gold drifted a few dollars lower.