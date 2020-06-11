ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: AUD a wee loser

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 11 June 2020

Minor moves only during the post-FOMC session here in Asia, and a mixed bag of results. Yen crosses remained under a little pressure with a lower USD/JPY but net for the day the moves are mainly small. USD/JPY dropped to circa 106.90 and is just under 107.00 as I post.

EUR/USD dribbled lower early on into the Tokyo morning but from lows under 1.1370 it has managed a 25 or so point bounce. Cable had an early dip also, but it too managed to retrace its loss. NZD/USD tracked a very similar pattern to cable.

AUD/USD has been a relative loser, but again only in a small range.

News and data flow has been light. I will note that coronavirus in the US is showing signs of persisting and growing. While cases continue to grow this can be a reflection of increased testing but the acceleration in hospitalisations and deaths cannot be dismissed with this reasoning. Keep an eye on developments here.

