ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: US coronavirus cases now above 1,000 and climbing

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 11 March 2020

There was no bombshell news today, just the steady drip of news of the chronic coronavirus outbreak (see bullets above).

US equity overnight futures trade saw a slump (ES is down 2.5% as I update after a very solid rise on Tuesday in the US). Regional equites have followed suit, with only China holding positive:

Nikkei: -0.86%

Hang Seng: +0.7%

Shanghai: +0.32%

ASX: -2.50%

There has been weakness in the USD too, with EUR, yen, GBP, CHF, CAD, AUD and NZD all positive against the big dollar to varying extents.

On a slightly more upbeat note:

China announced approval for a new airport in its north-west.

In Australia RBA deputy Governor spoke, urging a government fiscal response. During the afternoon there was a report on the size and nature of the stimulus package (only media reports at this stage, not an official announcement) in the order of AUD15-20bn which will include limited cash distribution.

Price movement in oil continued, net higher during the session here, as was gold.

Interesting graph from ANZ here in Australia showing the recovery in coal use (as a proxy for recovery of the manufacturing sector):



