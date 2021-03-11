ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Subdued major FX ranges today

Forex news for Asia trading for Thursday 11 March 2021

Major FX traded in subdued ranges during the session here after the (expected) passage of US President Biden's $1.9tln coronavirus economic relief package. Other news and data flow was light. Of note though was Japan's massive two-week foreign bond selling (circa US$34bn in total) ended, with a small buy reported for the most recent week.

EUR, AUD, NZD, CAD have traded slightly higher against the US while GBP has lagged alongside yen and CHF.

Regional equities, especially China, have seen gains:

Shanghai Composite +1.8%

Hang Seng +1.6%

Nikkei +0.45%

Today Japan marked the 10th anniversary of the earthquake, tsunami and Fukushima nuclear disaster in which 22,000 people were lost. The people of Japan responded with fortitude and grace to the multiple disasters that day, and continue to do so in the worst affected areas still rebuilding.