ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Steady opening to the week in Asia

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 11 May 2020

Weekend:

There was plenty of news about over the weekend and during the session to open the week here in Asia. Forex movement, though, was not large.

Data from NZ showed a small improvement in business confidence and activity from the previous month , but at still abysmal levels. The NZD had a good rise for the day but has since retraced much of the upmove. The Australian dollar, too, traded higher and has not pulled back as much as the kiwi $. EUR and GBP are also improved net for the session.

The slight winding back of fear that allowed currencies to gain also saw the yen lose ground with USD/JPY toward 107 but giving back some its session rise as I update. The CHF gained against the USD as did CAD. Gold is up a few dollars also.

There was news out of the middle east, an Iranian naval ship fired a missile at … another Iranian ship, in what appears to be a mistake. Reports are sketchy. Oil is mid-range of its session as I post.

