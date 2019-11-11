ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Yen and gold up slightly

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 11 November 2019

There is not too much change for major FX pairs over the weekend despite some news. White House trade adviser Navarro said a roll-back of tariffs is not in the phase one trade agreement being worked on with China. US President Trump was a little more encouraging, though his usual vague self, saying he thought talks were 'moving along nicely'.

AUD has barely changed on the session here, but the kiwi has fared better (exporter buying reported). There has been a minor fall for USD/JPY, towards 109 for a few points worse off on the session. Gold gained above 1462.





EUR, GBP, CHF are all net little changed on the day also. BTC traded higher late in the weekend.



Also:

Violence escalated in HK today, weighing on stocks there.

In Spain's election no party won a majority (see bullets above)

Still to come: