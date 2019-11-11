ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Yen and gold up slightly
Forex news for Asia trading Monday 11 November 2019
- A couple of bank views on gold - less bullish for it
- Monetary Authority of Singapore blockchain-based prototype for FX payments
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9933
- EUR performing 'poorly' - here's why
- Spain election summary - no party won enough seats for a majority
- RBA outlook from JP Morgan - further rate cuts to come
- UK data shows employers' hiring plans have risen from an 18-month low despite Brexit uncetainty
- BOJ 'summary' of the October monetary policy meeting out now
- Japan - Core Machinery Orders for September: -2.9% m/m (expected 0.9%)
- Japan Balance of Payment Current Account data for September
- AUD trading below fair value, but view for week ahead is mildly bearish
- Brexit - ICYMI, Moody's has placed the UK on negative credit outlook
- Trade ideas thread - Monday 11 November 2019
- NZ Card Spending for October, 'retail' comes in at -0.6% m/m vs. +0.4% expected
- Weekend comments from ex-ECB head - says Bitcoin "is not real"
- US holiday on Monday (sorta)
- RBNZ 'shadow board' are divided on where cash rate should be, 'increased skew towards a higher OCR'
- Weekend comments from US President Trump - trade talks "moving along, I think, very nicely'
- Weekend inflation data from China - CPI up (7 year high) PPI down
- Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 11 November 2019
- Iran says it has discovered oilfield with 53 billion barrels
- What implied volatility says about the week ahead (and about December)
- GBP/USD is near support
- Navarro: "There is no agreement to rollback any existing tariffs as part of the Phase One deal"
- USD/CNH returned below 7.00
- Video: Two emerging market currencies to buy on a trade deal
There is not too much change for major FX pairs over the weekend despite some news. White House trade adviser Navarro said a roll-back of tariffs is not in the phase one trade agreement being worked on with China. US President Trump was a little more encouraging, though his usual vague self, saying he thought talks were 'moving along nicely'.
AUD has barely changed on the session here, but the kiwi has fared better (exporter buying reported). There has been a minor fall for USD/JPY, towards 109 for a few points worse off on the session. Gold gained above 1462.
EUR, GBP, CHF are all net little changed on the day also. BTC traded higher late in the weekend.
Also:
- Violence escalated in HK today, weighing on stocks there.
- In Spain's election no party won a majority (see bullets above)
Still to come:
- FX option expiries for Monday November 11 at the 10am NY cut
- AUD traders - heads up for business conditions and confidence data due tomorrow
- NZD traders heads up - RBNZ meet this week - most analysts expect a rate cut
- Biggest event of the week coming up - Fed Chair Powel speaking Wednesday
- Financing data to come from China this week