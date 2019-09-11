ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Yen a little weaker again
Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 11 September 2019
The yen weakened further gain during Asia, albeit in a limited range. EUR/JPY moved to 119 while USD/JPY popped above 107.70. There was further chatter of the BOJ considering further easing, although this is only rumoured at this stage. Of note for news, South Korea is to take action against Japan's export restrictions targeting South Korea with the WTO.
EUR/USD maintained a narrow range and is net barely changed on the session. USD/CHF is a touch higher, again a tiny range. Little change to report for CADr. Gold has managed a small gain on the session.
AUD dipped a little lower. Yesterday the National Australia Bank said they'd be issuing revised forecasts for the RBA on Wednesday; they came through with a dovish outlook indeed (see bullets above). Both AUD and NZD, though, are little net changed overall for the session also.
There were a few Brexit headlines early, parliament has been left abandoned for the next 5 weeks so we have to make do with who said what to who in media reports. Cable is little net changed on the session.