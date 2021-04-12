Forexlive Asia FX News 12 Apr - USD, Yen catch a bid

Forex news for Asia trading for Monday 12 April 2021

The Monday Asia session has seen a higher US dollar almost across the major FX board with yen bucking that move, USD/JPY has dropped to circa 109.50 as I post. US Federal Reserve Chair Powell spoke in an interview with TV show 60 Minutes in which he was fairly sanguine about the progress being made for the US economy with the usual caveats, on the whole he came across as fairly upbeat. As I said earlier, he won't go hiking rates any time soon but the warning I psoted from Bank of America / Merrill Lynch earlier in the day re when tightening does come it is likelt to be harder and faster than current consensus expects is worth pondering given the incoming data on the US economy. There were remarks also over the weekend from an ECB executive leaning towards more/faster easing steps for policy (see bullets above).

On the geo-political front there was an explosion at an Iranian nuclear facility, Iran has attributed it to a terrorist attack. Oil has been barely responsive to the news.

Coronavirus headlines centred on an Israeli study warning the Pfizer vaccine may lose some effectiveness against the South African mutant strain of the virus.

CHF, AUD, NZD, EUR, CAD, GBP are all lower against the USD while yen has gained. Ranges have not been large. Bitcoin is is trading just above US$60K.

Regional equities were a mixed bag: