ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: FX rates stay in small ranges

Forex news for Asia trading on Thursday 12 August 2021

It was a subdued day across major FX here in Asia with very small ranges prevailing and little net change across the board.

On the data front we had Japanese PPI hitting its highest in 13 years but with little discernible impact on the yen. Consumer level inflation in Japan remains straddling zero.

News flow was light, we saw a decline in new coronavirus case reports from China and a widening of restrictions in Australia (capital city Canberra will enter a strict 7 day lockdown from 5pm today local time after reporting its first case in a year; just one case).

For regional equities, Japan's Nikkei225 is up while China and Hong Kong are both down (tiny).

Gold straddled its technical level of 1750 from earlier in the week: