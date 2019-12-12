ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Welcome to UK election day

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 12 December 2019

We are awaiting polling station opening in the UK for the election. GBP managed to add to its US-time gains during the session here, albeit only small. We had some polls early in the day that showed Johnson's Conservative Party still ahead but his likely majority diminished. The in a nutshell of where we are at is:

polls point to a small Tory majority

but a hung parliament cannot be ruled out

Exit polls will be our first indication of how the voting will play out, otherwise sometime following 2230GMT on Thursday should begin to kick off results, more:

By 0300GMT we should have a good guide as to the final result (even by 0200GMT), provided its not too close to call, of course.

News and data flow was light during the session here. There was a report from Reuters on a meeting to take place between US President Trump and advisors on the China tariffs (due for a yes or no on December 15) on Thursday (see bullets above).

Major FX maintained tight ranges on a post-FOMC session here. The USD weakness persisted although did not extend (GBP excepted).

If you are in the UK, happy voting! A summary of the most recent polls results:





And if you are in the eurozone, happy ECB meeting!