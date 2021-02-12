ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: China, Singapore, Hong Kong holidays keep FX subdued
Forex news for Asia trading for Friday 12 February 2021
- Australia coronavirus - A five-day lockdown for state of Victoria has been confirmed
- New Zealand to begin coronavirus vaccinations on February 20
- Coming up on Friday 12 February 2021 - G7 finance ministers, central banks meet
- GameStop - the US Justice department has subpoenaed Robinhood and others
- Westpac updated AUD/USD forecast
- FX option expiries for Friday February 12 at the 10am NY cut
- Coronavirus - Japan is to prolong its state of emergency in 10 regions
- Here's Goldman Sachs on the commodity 'supercycle' ahead
- The prospect of a new commodity 'supercycle' has fired some imaginations
- Brexit - EU Sefcovic, UK's Gove reiterate commitment to the Good Friday Agreement
- BoE's Haldane is bullish on the UK economy once restrictions are lifted
- Fed's Barkin says US economy does not need herd immunity to rebound
- ICYMI: China has accused Australian universities of delivering low-quality teaching
- New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for January: +1.3% m/m (prior +0.1%)
- Fed's Harker says US economy will be 'choppy' until people are vaccinated
- New Zealand - BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI for January: 57.5 (prior 48.7)
- China has banned the BBC from broadcasting within China
- Happy Lunar New Year (China, Singapore, Hong Kong markets all closed today)
- US' Fauci says Sth.African coronavirus variant is a little more problematic
- NASDAQ ends at a new all-time record close
Another small-range session for major FX in Asia today with Lunar New Year kicking off and market closures across much of the region keeping FX in tiny ranges only.
Australia's second-largest state and city is to go back into lockdown due to a 19-case (currently) outbreak of the coronavirus, the fear being its the faster-spreading UK variant.
The USD had a little strength with major FX down a few tics pretty much across the board, but as already mentioned, range were very small.
News and data flow was barely existent.
BTC managed to hit a record high of US$49K very briefly.