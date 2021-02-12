ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: China, Singapore, Hong Kong holidays keep FX subdued

Forex news for Asia trading for Friday 12 February 2021

Another small-range session for major FX in Asia today with Lunar New Year kicking off and market closures across much of the region keeping FX in tiny ranges only.

Australia's second-largest state and city is to go back into lockdown due to a 19-case (currently) outbreak of the coronavirus, the fear being its the faster-spreading UK variant.

The USD had a little strength with major FX down a few tics pretty much across the board, but as already mentioned, range were very small.

News and data flow was barely existent.

BTC managed to hit a record high of US$49K very briefly.