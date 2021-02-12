ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: China, Singapore, Hong Kong holidays keep FX subdued

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Forex news for Asia trading for Friday 12 February 2021 

Another small-range session for major FX in Asia today with Lunar New Year kicking off and market closures across much of the region keeping FX in tiny ranges only.

Australia's second-largest state and city is to go back into lockdown due to a 19-case (currently) outbreak of the coronavirus, the fear being its the faster-spreading UK variant.

The USD had a little strength with major FX down a few tics pretty much across the board, but as already mentioned, range were very small.

News and data flow was barely existent.

BTC managed to hit a record high of US$49K very briefly. 

Forex news for Asia tradingfor Friday12February 2021 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose