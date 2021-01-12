ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Mixed markets

Forex news for Asia trading for Tuesday 12 January 2021

It was a mixed day across the major FX board and tight ranges all 'round also.

Impactful news flow was light, although we did hear from some talking heads at the Federal Reserve canvassing a tapering of QE should circumstances improve this year. The taper talk is increasing and its helping US yields to edge higher and support the US dollar.

The prospect of further domestic terrorism in the US was raised again with a plane evacuated due to threat and the US admin issuing an emergency declaration for Washington until January 24 (covering the inauguration date and a little beyond).

Gold added on a few dollars during the session and there was nothing about to rock Bitcoin, which has steadied above US$34,00 for now.

This looks dramatic but it shows tiny moves:



