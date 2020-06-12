ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: US equity futures small bounce

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 12 June 2020

US equity index futures showed a bit of life, with small bounces (circa 1%) after the massive downdrafts (circa -6 to -7%) they saw on Thursday. Local stock markets all opened, and traded, down but got at least some respite (could have been worse!) from the US overnight stabilisation.

Currencies continued their decline against the USD though (before showing small bounces). AUD/USD, for example, traded to circa 0.6800 before scraping back some its losses.

EUR, CAD, GBP, NZD followed similar patterns of behaviour on the session.

USD/JPY found support at its overnight low around 106.60 and has gained 25 or so points since.

There was little news nor data of note.

