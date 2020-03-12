ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Up for equities, then absolutely smashed

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 12 March 2020

Early news from Italy was of a further tightening of restrictions - the Prime Minister has ordered shops to shut apart from supermarkets/groceries and pharmacies (see bullets above for more).

Market attention then switched to the upcoming address from US President Trump, from the White House at 0100GMT.

Ahead of this there was the usual rally on hopes of some sort of substantive steps to be announced, on both health measures and economic relief (we saw such moves time and again during the trade talks with China). Globex trade on emini equity futures saw a good rally into the speech. (As an aside, the CME is shutting trading floors due to coronavirus risk, trade will continue on screen - ie. Globex - see bullets above).

While awaiting President Trump we had news out of Australia of an economic stimulus package, the Treasurer saying he expected it to add up to 1.5% to current quarter GDP (which might be enough to stave off recession? Time will tell).

During his speech President Trump said that he was banning all travellers from Europe for the next 30 days. Unfortunately the President also said that ban applied to cargo and goods (more on this in a moment, but first, the impact). Equities cratered while yen and CHF surged, and lower for AUD and NZD.

OK, back to the cargo comment - it was wrong. The ban in no way applies to trade, only to people (does not apply to US citizens returning and it does not apply to travellers from the UK). The President tweeted a retraction of his cargo ban comment during his speech but not before tremendous losses for equities. The error overshadowed pretty much anything else in the speech (there was very little on health measures anyway) and thus it was an opportunity missed for the President to calm nerves.

Oil cratered, again, and gold has not benefited from the market turmoil.

Oil:





On top of all this Tom Hanks announced he and his wife had contracted coronavirus! And the US NBA has shut down (temporarily).

Regional equities:

