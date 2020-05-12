ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: China retaliation sends AUD lower
Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 12 May 2020
China banned imports from four Australian meat producers today in retaliation for Australian Prime Minister Morrison speaking out about wanting an enquiry into the origins and spread of the COVID-19 virus. The AUD fell, AUD/USD dropping to lows just under 0.6440 before tracking sideways for the balance of the session as I update. Moves lower at the same time came for other currencies also; NZD of course (which has subsequently retraced nearly all of its drop), EUR, CAD and GBP.
Data from New Zealand, Australia, and China today was poor, but this is now expected as the economic impacts of coronavirus bite.
Of note early in the session (but not a market mover to much extent) was US President Trump saying he did not want to have to renegotiate the phase 1 trade deal with China. This comment came in the wake of China's Global Times (often an indicator of official attitude in China) reporting overnight that China was considering redoing the whole thing. Also earlier ion the session, US media reported on data being hidden by the White House showing the virus is being spread much faster than President Trump is admitting. See bullets above for more on both of these.
Also more or less ignored were comments from Bank of England Chief Economist Haldane saying long-lasting damage could be done to the UK economy by the virus and the response. This may very well weigh on GBP going into the UK morning as it comes to notice.
The New York Fed said its Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility will start buying ETF's tomorrow.
