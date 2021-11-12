ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD extends a little higher still

Forex news for Asia trading on Friday 12 November 2021

The move higher for the USD on Thursday in the US carried on in Asia today albeit in more limited ranges. USD/JPY scaled heights above 114.25 and USD/CHF, too, added gains.

EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD all fell, to varying degrees.

Data flow was barely anything, New Zealand's manufacturing PMI for October rose a little. Other news flow was also very slow. Bitcoin was volatile in, for it, a limited range. BTC/USD fell briefly to around US$62.5K before jumping back to approach $65.5K.

As I update regional equities have been mixed, Japan and Hong Kong are higher while the Shanghai Composite is straddling an unchanged level.

Choppy BTC trade:



