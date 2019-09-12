ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Trump tweet lifts AUD/JPY

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 12 September 2019

An encouraging sign in US/China relations today with the US President tweeting he'd be delaying the next scheduled hike in tariffs on China for two weeks. This is not a huge shift, but is nevertheless a (small) positive sign that relations are edging just a touch warmer after the big chill.

Risk markets took encouragement, with a rise for AUD and a fall for yen and, to a lesser extent, CHF. AUD/JPY since retraced some of the gains but it didn't stick.





We had some data from Japan (and NZ) and only light news flow. ER was more or less flat the entire session as we await the European Central Bank policy announcement and the final press conference from Dr. Draghi as ECB President. What to expects are here

And, US CPI due today also: