ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: We have an oil output cut deal (but is it enough?)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 13 April 2020 

A quick one only today, mainly to draw attention to the big news of the weekend, the OPEC+ G20 agreement to cut oil output.

Details are still a little sparse and it does appear OPEC and the G20 are overstating the cuts (as well as just plain ignoring the demand destruction impact, which, to be fair, there is not a lot oil producers can do about).

Posts are here (read from the bottom up for the chronology)::

But, in a nutshell:

  • cut of circa 9.7 million barrels a day of oil across OPEC+ and the G20

  • 13-nation OPEC and others (Russia, US are two) agreed to share cuts

  • Its unclear how the cuts are to be apportioned, and how the US intends to enforce its promised cuts

  • Mexico cut 100,000 barrels a day

  • US by 300,000 barrels / day

  • Saudi Arabia's production to be reduced to 8.5m bpd (from the current whopping 12 million bpd)

The oil price opened higher to begin the week, then dropped rapidly into negative, and then spent the following hours rebounding to a fresh high before steadying not to far from the highs.

In other news:

Immediately ahead is a Europe/UK hoiliday for Easter Monday. US markets will be open Monday though.

BoJo is out of hospital!

