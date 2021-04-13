ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD up, gold and BTC also
The USD showed a little strength during Asian morning trade here today against a backdrop of slightly higher US yields. USD/JPY tested back to its high yesterday in Asia circa 109.60... and, as I post, above.
Other currencies dropped back against the dollar also, AUD and NZD were big losers (relatively speaking, ranges were small only) but are off their lows as I post. EUR, CHF, CAD, GBP all a touch softer on the session also.
Gold and BTC, it should be noted, both held up well against the dollar, both adding on a little.
News flow was light during the session.
On the data front we had a strong business survey report from Australia (the National Australia Bank monthly report on business confidence and conditions) with record highs for many of the indexes. China published Q1 trade balance data.
Regional equities:
Japan's Nikkei +1%, Topix +0.7%
China's Shanghai Composite +0.13%
Hong Kong's Hang Seng +1.25%
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 +0.01%