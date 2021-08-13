ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: A small range Friday the 13th

Forex news for Asia trading on Friday 13 August 2021

It was a small range session for major FX here in Asia on the 13th. The USD weakened just slightly with a marginal gain for EUR, AUD, NZD, GBP. Yen, CHF and CAD are probably characterised better as unchanged but there isn't much in it.

Regional equities here have generally softened, but its mixed, despite the record high finishes on Wall Street Thursday. Japan and HK are down a touch while the Shanghai Comp is a touch higher.

Gold inched a little to the better:



