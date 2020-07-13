ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Some flow out of USD, small moves only

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 13 July 2020

Weekend:

There was a small bid for risk to open the week today, the headlines capturing the capitulation of President Trump in finally wearing a mask. Trump was visiting a hospital and was sighted in a mask. There were other factors for the risk bid, of course, but the weekend pictures of the President gave some hope he might be taking the continuing wave of virus destruction in the US a little more seriously. We'll see.

Coronavirus figures from the US continued their relentless climb, although perhaps with a lower rate of acceleration. Weekend counts can often be understated, though, as we have come to expect, so we await further clarity in the early days of the week.

Coronavirus numbers in Asia, while nowhere near the vast scale of those in the US epicentre, nevertheless are showing higher; Japan, Australia, Korea, Hong Kong cases all rising again. Apart from the human toll there is the economic cost as recovery may be postponed further.

GBP, EUR, AUD, CAD, even CHF and yen all showed some stregnth against the USD today although ranges were not large. NZD was a bit of a laggard, its little changed from its late Friday level.

There was no data of note released during the session.

