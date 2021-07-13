ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: NZD above 0.7000

Forex news for Asia trading on Tuesday 13 July 2021

The Australian and New Zealand dollars inched higher during the session, NZD/USD surpassing its US-time high to pop above 0.7000. The Australian dollar has regained its US-time high but has stalled there (as I update its still under 0.7500 ... as I proof-read its testing 0.75). USD/JPY popped 110.40, adding a bit of shine to AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY also.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD too have traded a little higher while USD/CAD is little changed.

News flow was light and there was nothing to shove the forex around too much. The data focus was the National Australia Bank Business Survey for June that showed both headline results (business conditions and business confidence) dropping on the month, the data capturing the lockdown of Australia's second-largest city of Melbourne (gradually eased in June) and the beginnings of the lockdown of its largest city, Sydney. While lower, the two measures are still well above their long-term averages ... with Sydney's lockdown intensifying and certain to be extended next month's survey looks like a lower result again though. As noted above, AUD went up.

The other data of focus is the China trade data for June, which is yet to be released as of posting.

Gold is higher by a few dollars only, oil steadied.

Regional equities took a positive lead from higher US markets Monday.