ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Bedlam

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 13 March 2020

After the stock market crash extended into Thursday in the US regional equities opened lower here in Asia, of course. Developments in the US were again not positive into Thursday evening there; while the US House works to approve relief legislation with the administration the Senate is not doing so, taking Friday off and thus postponing any moves until next week. Markets saw limit down moves on some equity index futures when circuit breakers kicked in.

There were moves from authorities to calm markets, South Korea intervened to support the won while the BOJ offered a liquidity injection (as I post its been curiosuly more or less ignored).

Still to come from Japan is a 3 way meeting of the Ministry of Finance, Bank of Japan and Financial Services Agency. These 3 meet during times of heightened volatility. A briefing will come after the meeting.

Crypto joined the party, bitcoin started its fall during US time, turned into a collapse, and that continued to under 4000 USD at one stage.





Across major FX it was not calm but moves were dwarfed by those elsewhere. Net for the session USD/JPY has gained. In the early part it traded to near 104.50 but has since managed a 75 opr so point bounce. EUR/USD is barely net changed on the session. AUD and NZD, after sad overnight sessions have recovered somewhat, AUD/USD up nearly a big figure from its overnight low. USD/CAD has maintained its late US time strength.

Gold dribbled lower again, not breaking 1550USD though.

All of these moves are taking place on reduced market liquidity.

In other events the US launched airstrikes against Iranian backed militias in Iraq

Friday in the US will bring continued talks between US House of Reps leader Pelosi and US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin on coronavirus releif, but as I said above, any agreement reached will not go to the Senate until next week at the earliest.

Canadian PM Trudeau will go into isolation for 14 days after his wife Sophie tested positive for COVID-19.



