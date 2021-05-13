ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Bitcoin price smashed lower on Musk/Tesla

Forex news for Asia trading on Thursday 13 May 2021

The crypto complex saw price declines today led by BTC responding to a tweet from Elon Musk in which he said Tesla would no longer accept payment in the coin, citing fossil fuel use in mining and transactions being far too high. Musk indicated he would favour less energy-intensive crypto ahead.

The BTC price was trashed, with BTC/USD to lows (briefly) around USD46K accompanied by reports of exchanges suffering drops in service due to immense transaction volume. The price fall in BTC bled into other crypto also, of course.

After the lows were hit BTC had an impressive bounce, adding on more than $4,000 to take the price back above $50K where it sits as I post.

Fiat, on the other hand, had a sedate sort of session. The overnight surge in the USD after the US CPI data was barely retraced, ranges are small and mixed only.

