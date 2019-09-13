ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: A breather for EUR in Asia

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 13 September 2019

EUR/USD flatlined in Asia today after its post-ECB swings with little fresh news of impact.

USD/JPY has ticked net a few points higher during the session adding to yen losses this week. It spent the session above 108 while running out of momentum above 108.20. A small range.

AUD and NZD traded a touch lower against the USD in early trade but did not follow through. AUD has ticked a little bit better bid thankiwi but small ranges for both. CAD has lost ground against the USD, with USD/CAD testing towards its US afternoon high. I'm going to sound like a broken record (ask your parents if you don't know what that means) but the range was small.

Cable is barely changed. Check the Brexit headlines above. The Times reported on an apparent breakthrough for Brexit but hopes of this were dashed soon after. Cable remained little changed thourgh the day.

It was a holiday in China today, financial markets were closed. Japan will be closed on Monday next week.

Do not adjust your sets, EUR in Asia today:



