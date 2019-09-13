ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: A breather for EUR in Asia
Forex news for Asia trading Friday 13 September 2019
- Poll - Most economists expect the BOJ's next move is further easing - but not next week
- Huawei's CEO offers to sell its 5G know-how in order to address security concerns
- France says it will block development of Facebook's Libra digital currency in Europe
- US retail sales data for August due Friday 13 September 2019 - preview
- Japan economy minister Nishimura says it up to the BOJ to decide monetary policy
- Japan finance minister Aso says he retains view economy in moderate recovery
- Goldman Sachs comments on the ECB, euro and that most investors should hold yen
- Euro resilience after the ECB show it has bottomed - analyst
- FX option expiries for Friday September 13 at the 10am NY cut
- Former Fed Chair Yellen on her Fed outlook: “I fully expect they will do more.”
- China's Vice-Premier Liu He says the world pins high hopes on China-US trade talks to make progress
- US President Trump says he will announce tax cut for middle-income earners
- Next week a big one for central banks - BOJ, BOE, Fed
- Reuters survey of Japanese companies shows more than half have delayed capex
- Brexit - DUP leader pours cold water on reports of lifeline for Boris Johnson
- New Zealand BusinessNZ Manufacturing PMI August: 48.4 (prior 48.2)
- One for the HKD traders - Hong Kong forex reserves drop in August
- Merkel party boss says not taking on new debt remains benchmark
- Trump says favours a whole deal over an interim deal with China
- Mnuchin complacent on impact of US-China trade war
- Boris Johnson has just been handed a lifeline on Brexit
- US Treas Sec Mnuchin says if there is demand the US will issue a 50 year bond
- NZ August house prices, +5.4% m/m
- Goldman Sachs on what is driving the US dollar (spoiler - no surprises in this one)
EUR/USD flatlined in Asia today after its post-ECB swings with little fresh news of impact.
USD/JPY has ticked net a few points higher during the session adding to yen losses this week. It spent the session above 108 while running out of momentum above 108.20. A small range.
AUD and NZD traded a touch lower against the USD in early trade but did not follow through. AUD has ticked a little bit better bid thankiwi but small ranges for both. CAD has lost ground against the USD, with USD/CAD testing towards its US afternoon high. I'm going to sound like a broken record (ask your parents if you don't know what that means) but the range was small.
Cable is barely changed. Check the Brexit headlines above. The Times reported on an apparent breakthrough for Brexit but hopes of this were dashed soon after. Cable remained little changed thourgh the day.
It was a holiday in China today, financial markets were closed. Japan will be closed on Monday next week.
Do not adjust your sets, EUR in Asia today: