ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD weakness

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 14 April 2020

USD weakness and a further step up in risk appetite were the themes here during the Asian timezone, following similar during US trade on Monday.

Data flow during the session showed:

Australian business confidence and conditions fell by historically largest ever amounts in March

China trade data signs of recovery (questions persist though on the veracity of Chinese data)

News flow was light, markets took heart from China approving two potential coronavirus vaccines for clinical trials.

EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CHF, CAD all gained against the US dollar to varying extents. The move up for the Australian dollar came despite that previously noted dreadful business survey (see bullets above for details).

USD/JPY was a relative laggard, its not too much changed from its late US time trading level. On sessions where currency trades gain its not unreasonable to see a lower yen (outflows from the Japanese currency) but that was not really the case today. I noted earlier in the session that yen is likely to be supported by the grim outlook for earnings reports to come, and also concern over the weakness in the global economy - these two reasons may have been to the fore to account for the relative yen steadiness today.