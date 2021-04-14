ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD loses a little more gound

Forex news for Asia trading for Wednesday 14 April 2021

There were minor moves only for major FX during the session here today with a touch more US dollar softness the overriding theme. USD/JPY slipped to under 108.80 while GBP, AUD, NZD EUR all recovered from very minor weakness early to record fresh highs compared with Tuesday US trade (not by much though).

Coronavirus news centred on a pause in Johnson and Johnson vaccinations in the US and for Europe. This does need to be seen in the context of the J&J vaccine running very far behind Pfizer and Moderna in US vaccinations. Pausing (or stopping) usage of J&J is not good news, but its not going to have a huge impact either. Other news flow was light.

On the data front we had a very poor result indeed from Japanese machinery orders, which does not auger well for capex in the months ahead. From Australia, yesterday's solid business survey was backed up today by a very strong consumer confidence report (the WPAC survey of consumer sentiment hits its highest in 11 years, very much like after the bounce back from the GFC). Singapore Q1 GDP surprised to the topside.

Speaking of Singapore, and moving on to central bank activity in the region today, the Monetary Authority of Singapore held monetary policy unchanged at its meeting. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand was the same, holding policy steady. Both announcements were in line with what analysts expected. The RBNZ provided no surprise. The Bank is holding to a "wait and see" approach, and said once again that dialling back of monetary stimulus remains a long way off, given uncertainties about the economic outlook.The People's Bank of China set the USD/CNY mid-rate at its strongest (for onshore yuan) in around 3 weeks.

Bitcoin held above $63K.

Regional equities: