ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: GBP jumps, AUD lags

Forex news for Asia trading for Monday 14 December 2020

Cable was the big mover here during the Asian session, surging in the early hours after Brexit optimism resurfaced over the weekend with the two sides set to continue trade talks. GBP/USD surged in very early trade, heading towards 1.3390 before retracing some of its rise (pullback lows have been just under 1.3300).

Other currencies have generally moved higher, to varying extents with the Australian dollar a notable laggard. Optimism was also fuelled by news that further stimulus measure will be attempted in the US Congress on Monday, and House Leader Pelosi an Treasury Secretary Mnuchin will continue their talks. The Australian dollar was held back by developments in China, notably the falling price of iron ore (please see the bullets above for more on this, it was a China state action to lower the price) as well as softness ion the price of iron ore. China's Iron and Steel Association issued a statement over the weekend saying the price of iron ore has diverged from fundamentals, blaming speculation.