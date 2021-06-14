ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Bitcoin back to $US39K after Musk tweets

Forex news for Asia trading on Monday 14 June 2021

BTC/USD surged in price from circa $36K after weekend lows just under $35K when Tesla CEO Elon Musk indicated his firm will be accepting BTC transactions once it confirms there is reasonable clean energy usage by miners:

"When there's confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions"

ICYMI, the background to this is TSLA stopped taking BTC back in mid-May due to concerns over how mining contributes to climate change.

BTC/USD traded as high as above $39.5K and as I post is straddling $39,000.

News flow was light. We had the G7 Communique which was notable for quite forceful views on China. There was no data that proved noteworthy.

Major FX traded in a subdued fashion during the opening session to the week here in Asia. USD/JPY tested towards its US (Friday) high above 109.80 but so far has not carried on higher from there. EUR, CHF, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD are all little changed from their late Friday levels. Market holidays in Sydney, Melbourne, Hong Kong and China ensured liquidity in amrekts was lessened during the session.

Gold had lost a few dollars, its just above US$1866 as I post.