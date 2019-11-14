ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: AUD down: unemployment up, China data down

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 14 November 2019 

The Australian dollar was a mover in Asia today, it dropped on the release of the October labour market report which showed a tic up for the unemployment rate and unexpected fall in job creation. Unexpected to the extent that forward indicators have been pointing to a likely slowing in the jobs market .... they have been for a while but the monthly jobs report has been holding up ... but today there was a fall in jobs reported.

A further weight was added to the AUD by the misses on Chinese 'activity data' for October. Industrial production, retail sales, investment - all came in below the consensus estimate for the month. 

NZD was dragged down alongside the AUD.

EUR, GBP also dropped against the USD while the yen gained a few points. Ranges for all of these were small only. 


