ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: AUD down: unemployment up, China data down

The Australian dollar was a mover in Asia today, it dropped on the release of the October labour market report which showed a tic up for the unemployment rate and unexpected fall in job creation. Unexpected to the extent that forward indicators have been pointing to a likely slowing in the jobs market .... they have been for a while but the monthly jobs report has been holding up ... but today there was a fall in jobs reported.
A further weight was added to the AUD by the misses on Chinese 'activity data' for October. Industrial production, retail sales, investment - all came in below the consensus estimate for the month.
NZD was dragged down alongside the AUD.
EUR, GBP also dropped against the USD while the yen gained a few points. Ranges for all of these were small only.