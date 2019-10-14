ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: China exports, imports slump

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 14 October 2019 

It appeared the reality of the flimsy result of the US-China trade talks continued to sink in during Asia FX today. AUD, NZD both fell, as did USD/JPY and USD/CHF. Gold was steady while oil slipped away a little also. Moves were certainly not large though.

Fresh news and data on the session were light. We did get Chinese trade balance data for September, showing a slide for both exports and imports. The yuan showed strength, with USD/CNH down through 7.06.

Cable traded lower in the very early hours of the session, off 50+ points from late Friday levels. The Brexit news over the weekend was a bit of a cold shower, with the DUP (UK PM Johnson's support in the House of commons) saying Northern Ireland must stay in a customs union with the UK. Separately, EU chief Brexit negotiator Barnier expressing little optimism on an agreement ahead of or at the leader's summit this week.

GBP/USD subsequetly retraced its early loss but has since come back down towards session lows as I post.

Trading was thinned out somewhat here in Asia today by a Japanese holiday and there will be more ahead with the Columbus day holiday in the US and Thanksgiving holiday in Canada.

