ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Mixed performance for currencies in Asia

Forex news for Asia trading for Wednesday 14 October 2020

AUD, NZD and CAD are all slightly net higher in a session with little news nor data of much impact. Despite its rise the New Zealand dollar had a small dip after comments from RBNZ Assistant Governor Hawkesby on the Bank's outlook for the economy (some better indicators but downside risks) and policy (not backing away from the promise of negative rates).

Speculation on a nationwide lockdown in the UK heightened, with rumours Northern Ireland will be announcing a 'circuit breaker' lockdown of four weeks on Wednesday morning (Belfast time). Media reports cited unnamed officials as assessing the probability of Boris Johnson announcing a nationwide lockdown for the UK for two weeks at 80%. GBP/USD has barely budged for the day here.

EUR/USD, too, is little changed while USD/JPY has fallen on the session by circa 15 points.





San Francisco Fed President Daly spoke, indicating yet again Fed easy policy is here to stay for a good while.

The People's Bank of China strengthened the yuan today at the mid rate setting.



