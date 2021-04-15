ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Small swing for the USD

Forex news for Asia trading for Thursday 15 April 2021

USD moves led the way here in Asia, with a little weakness early resulting in fresh highs for EUR, AUD, NZD, yen (compared to US timezone trade) against the dollar before these were unwound a little later in the session. I should add though that ranges were small only.

Two items of note that stand out from the session, firstly the People's Bank of China drained one-year funds from the banking system. The Bank conducted a 1 year MLF, injecting 150bn yuan while 156bn mature (100 today, 56 on April 25). You'll have to look closely but that equates to a 6bn yuan drain ... which is a drop in the ocean. Nevertheless the news was greeted with a round of 'PBOC dialling back stimulus' responses ... which is correct but ... well, yes, a drop in the ocean only.

The other item of note was a "stellar" (Westpac description) jobs report from Australia which showed another solid beat for jobs added in the month (March) and a 0.2% decline in the unemployment rate (despite the participation rate rising to a new all-time high). The mar on the report was a fall for full-time jobs but the positives are many:

employment is now 0.5% above its level pre-pandemic

hours worked is above its pre-pandemic high (set in December 2019) to a new record high

average monthly hours worked per person hit its highest since April 2019

the unemployment rate hit its lowest since March last year

underutilisation lowest since December of 2019, underemployment lowest since May of 2014

AUD/USD moves tracked the broader USD move, ie a lower USD early, then retraced.

Regional equities:

Japan's Nikkei +0.1%, Topix +0.4%

China's Shanghai Composite -1%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng -1%

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 +0.1%

EUR/USD during the session, up then down in a small range