ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: AUD a loser

- Mixed results in the US stock market today
EUR/JPY has net gained on the session here while major FX against the USD has been confined to small ranges. AUD/USD is a notable loser, prompted by continued tensions with China, this time on speculation China has put a stop to the imports of Australian coal (an overnight report in Chinese state media asserted the ban but nothing further has been confirmed. Also of relevance for the Australian dollar was the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting minutes (for the December meeting) which indicate the Bank is prepared to do more if needed, which trnalstes most likely to further QE enhancement in the new year.
News flow was only light, the oft-repeated hopes for US stimulus got another run with comments from Pelosi (via a spokesperson) and McConnell. Data interest was focused on China, November economic activity data (including industrial production, retail sales and investment figures for the month) were mainly on expectations. Also out ot China, the PBOC injected a net 350bn in a medium-term lending facility operation, a one-year injection and the largest MLF this year. Talk of stimulus wind back in China is premature.
BTC traded above USD19,500.
AUD just plain sucked today.