ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: CNH up, BTC down

Forex news for Asia trading for Monday 15 February 2021

There were a few moves across the FX space characterised, in summary, by a weaker USD, GBP outperformance and NZD lagging. These were left in the dust by the cryptos though which all fell in substantial moves (see bullets above) with Bitcoin dropping (very) briefly under $46K before a partial rebound.

While NZD/USD is higher on the session it trailed after a 3-day lockdown was imposed on the country's largest city over the weekend in response to three new cases of COVID-19 in the community.

Japan's Nikkei 225 average hit 30,000 for the first time since August 1990. This is not just a curious historical event but has a degree of significance since it came on a day when oil prices continued their surge higher (WTI hit a high above $60 a barrel for the first time since early January 2020). The reflation trade appears healthy, further supported by Q4 GDP from the country handily beating the central median estimate.

Q4 GDP from Singapore was also on the better side, despite falling 2.4% y/y that was not as bad as the 'advance' reading that came in at -3.8% and the median analyst estimate of -3.5%.

The offshore Chinese yuan hit its highest since June of 2018. EUR/JPY hits its highest since December of 2018.