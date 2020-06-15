ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Market jitters as coronavirus infections increase

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 15 June 2020

Early markets here to open the week saw 'risk' trades lower after a weekend of worrying coronavirus news reports, most notably:

AUD, EUR, NZD, GBP, CAD were all a little weaker against the USD and yen in the early hours.

The USD got another boost when Globex equity futures began trade, also lower to open the week, with oil lower also.

As I update there has been some unwind of the early forex moves. USD/JPY had a gyration or two, trading as higher as circa 107.55 (just above) and then dropping back to under 107.20. AUD/USD has remained relatively weak, it showed tentative signs of recovery but has not managed to cover its 'gap' from Friday's US timezone close. Its around the middle of its session range as I post. NZD has performed slightly better, as has cable. EUR/USD has tacked back to cross its opening gap down and is not far from its session high as I post, albeit in a narrow range.



