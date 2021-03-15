ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Bitcoin dipped on India ban news

Forex news for Asia trading for Monday 15 March 2021

US yield once again played a big role in setting moves for forex here during the session. Yields dipped a little in the Asian morning but soon recovered to be little changed as I update and this was reflected in the USD, which fell against major FX early but has retraced since (NZD/USD is an exception, it is still an out-performer for the session - there was no immediately obvious catalyst for this on the session but I'm sure someone will come up with a narrative to explain it ... ADDED, here we go, Tilt Renewables is a windfarm operator, a group of Australian companies is said to be buying it for NZD3bn ).

On the news front there was a number of countries added to the list of those suspending vaccinations with the AstraZeneca product over blood clot concerns. The firm issued a statement saying the product is safe. There is more to come on this in the days ahead.

The data agenda was dominated by China's January-February (2 months combined) 'activity data' (retail sales, industrial production and more) which showed huge gains from the same months last year (which is when China plummeted into COVID-19 lockdowns and disruptions) but more mixed results when compared with the most recent data from December of 2020 (see bullets above).

News crossed India is proposing to ban cryptocurrency mining, trading and holding. BTC had had a good weekend, trading into the high US$62Ks and pulling back a little but this news say BTC?USD dip (just a little) under $59K before stabilising.



