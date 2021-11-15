ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: BTC back up to $66,000

Forex news for Asia trading on Monday 15 November 2021

Limited ranges prevailed across the board for major FX here in Asia on Monday to open the week. Within the small ranges the general theme was a touch of weakness for the US dollar. GBP, EUR, AUD, NZD, CAD are all better bid against the dollar while USD/JPY and USD/CHF are net very little changed indeed.

The data focus for the session was China's economic activity data for October with both industrial production and retail sales beating on estimates m/m even as the year-to-date figures dripped lower than they were for the YTD in September.

Also from China today was the news of an enormous 1tln yuan injection from the People's Bank of China via a medium-term lending facility (MLF). The 'however' to this was, though, that the injection was to offset 1tln in maturing facilities.

Japan report its flash reading for Q3 GDP today, showing a larger contraction than was expected.

Bitcoin has been on the move, as I post BTC/USD has traded back to above US$66K, its presently just a little under there.