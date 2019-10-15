ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: GBP boosted again by better Brexit prospects

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 15 October 2019

The prospects of a Brexit deal were reported more positively again early in the session here, sending cable from around 1.2560 up to test towards its Monday high circa 1.2640. It has since come back just a little and is steady (as I update) around 1.2615/20.









In news around the same time US President Trump announced sanctions and tariffs on Turkey. USD/TRY moved towards 5.9320 but the impact of the news blunted a little by being not unexpected. We await the opening of markets in Turkey and Europe/UK to gauge further impact.

We had some central bank activity, with Reserve Bank of Australia October meeting minutes released and also a speech from Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda. AUD and yen impacts on each were not large.

The RBA minutes indicated the Bank is ready to cut again, but they did express wariness on newly rising house prices. Kuroda stuck to the 'we will keep on easing as long as necessary' script we are all familiar with.

Later we got the daily USD/CNY mid-rate setting from the People's Bank of China, the Bank giving a small boost to the onshore yuan and this had an impcat, sending AUD uo it ssession highs, and kiwi. Ranges were not large though and both have subsequently retraced.

China September CPI and PPI followed, both moving at their largest for many years (see bullets above) ... in opposite directions!

EUR/USD is little chnaged on the session here, up just a touch, USD/JPY iss down a few points only. USD/CAD dropped back from its North American time high but recovered most of the drop. Gold has edged up a few dollars.