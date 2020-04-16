ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: AUD little pop on jobs report

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 16 April 2020

Dismal data from the US on Wednesday and the prospect of further to come on Thuirsday was a factor leading to soft 'risk' markets here in Asia today with continued declines for equities and nearly across the board strength for the US dollar.

EUR and GBP fell against the USD, as did even CHF and yen. All of these without much in the way off idiosyncratic news for the currencies.

AUD and NZD were lower against the big dollar also, with various factors weighing on them along with the background sentiment. Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr reiterated the Bank is not averse to negative rates if needed - he, and other RBNZ officials, have already said this but each time he repeats it it seems to raise eyebrows. His comments saw NZD drift lower, dragging AUD along lower also.

On the AUD, today we had the March jobs report which came in at a gain for employment in the month. The important factor, though, was that the survey for the report was conducted from March 1 to 14, well before the lock down restrictions came into place (and thus the economic disruption). The AUD had a bit of a pop on the surprise (shock) result but the rise was limited to 20 or so points on a few shorts being taken out before AUD dropped back down again to establish a fresh session low.

While the jobs report really is ancient history (we await the tectonic shift job losses to come in the April report) the details nevertheless were not comforting, showing a jobs market with underlying weakness even before the crisis began, with:

underemployment to a 4 year high

under-utilisation up to its highest level in two years

growth in employment and hours worked already slowing

The April jobs report is 5 weeks away, so I do not want to be previewing it here now, but while it is going to be bad, showing huge job losses, one factor that will cap the inevitable rise in the unemployment rate will be the government 'JobKeeper' wage subsidies - the Australian Bureau of Statistics note that people paid thru JobKeeper will be classified as employed.





As a positive input for the AUD today the RBA once again 'tapered' its QE bond buying:

AUD 1.0 b vs. 1.5 b in the past week

Regional stock indexes: