ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: US stimulus hopes rising, US dollar falling

Forex news for Asia trading for Wednesday 16 December 2020

The short story of the session here was one spent awaiting new on US stimulus talks between both sides of the aisle. A 4pm (Washington time) meeting ended with only vague expressions of hope for an agreement but a later meeting (begun at 7.30pm Washington time) produced a more sustained flow of encouraging comments from both sides during breaks in talks. As I post the latest is McConnell, McCarthy (on the Republican side) and Schumer (Democrat) are all saying they believe an agreement is reachable, that talks are making good progress. Let's see how that goes (more headlines in the bullets above).

FX has responded by sending the US dollar a little lower almost across the board, with small gains for EUR, AUD, NZD. USD/CAD had bounced from yearly lows hit during Tuesday but has retraced just a little. USD/JPY is lower on the session here.

We also had a trickle of Brexit related headlines during the UK evening, but nothing of much substance and GBP has had a subdued range session here.

New Zealand saw the release of the half-yearly update from Treasury, with GDP forecasts boosted and that for the peak unemployment rate lowered. Good news for NZ if those pan out.

Australia has referred its dispute with China on barley to the WTO. Japanese trade data today was disappointing.