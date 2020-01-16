ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Very minor moves in Asia FX

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 16 January 2020

There were some small currency swings (really small, swingettes might be a better description). GBP/USD popped some stops during the very low liquidity part of the session above 1.3040. It ran 15 or so points higher before retracing and tracking narrowly sideways for the balance of the day.

'Risk' FX got a little boost after comments from US Vice President Mike Pence on Fox TV that work had already begun on the phase two negotiations. Yen lost a few points against the big dollar while AUD, NZD and even EUR gained a little. NZD/USD has held onto its gains while AUD has given back its. EUR/USD is net barely changed on the session.





And that was about it for the post-Phase One Trade Deal signing between the US and China. All very subdued. USD/CNY was set lower again by the People's Bank of China today (at the daily reference rate setting).

On the data releases today, a couple (+1) of notable points (see bullets above for data) :

Japan machine orders were a huge beat, the first m/m rise in nearly half a year, and what a rise

Australian housing finance commitments rose at their fastest for over two years

China's December home price y/y growth registered its slowest for around 18 months



Regional stock markets after the trade deal (as I post):

Japan Nikkei +0.3%

HK Hang Seng -0.08%

Australia ASX +0.53%

China Shanghai Comp -0.28%







